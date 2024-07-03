OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Update

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Shares of KIDS stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
