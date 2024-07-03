Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, July 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVID. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

