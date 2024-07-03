Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 384.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

