Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $551.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

