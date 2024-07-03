Pars Purewal Acquires 17,802 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGTGet Free Report) insider Pars Purewal bought 17,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £149,180.76 ($188,693.09).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

Finsbury Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 834 ($10.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 842.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 844.28. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,367.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Finsbury Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 788.71 ($9.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 920 ($11.64).

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.