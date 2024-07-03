Paul Martin Purcell Sells 4,000 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,334,669.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Down 0.1 %

Sezzle stock opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $504.01 million and a P/E ratio of 38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

