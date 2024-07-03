Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Matthew Louis Lanford Sells 8,038 Shares

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Paysign stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysign in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 39.0% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

