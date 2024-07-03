Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Karen Boone Sells 14,841 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

