Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Sarah Mace Acquires 83 Shares

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £142.76 ($180.57).

Sarah Mace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Sarah Mace sold 3,410 shares of Personal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total value of £5,387.80 ($6,814.82).

Personal Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.13. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 145.02 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.24 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,228.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.