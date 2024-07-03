Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.41. 7,484,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,641,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of -463.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 113,175 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 33,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

