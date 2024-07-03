Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 3,784 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

