Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $9.88. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 79,051 shares traded.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
