Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $9.88. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 79,051 shares traded.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.