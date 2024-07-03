Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $229.68 and last traded at $230.90. 180,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 105,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.37.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.