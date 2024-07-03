PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Head to Head Survey

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and PLBY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.34 -$50.50 million ($0.84) -6.18 PLBY Group $142.95 million 0.40 -$180.42 million ($2.26) -0.35

Lavoro has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLBY Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.10% -19.64% -4.10% PLBY Group -124.32% -135.78% -17.25%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Lavoro and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lavoro has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lavoro and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 PLBY Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.41%. PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 251.39%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Lavoro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lavoro beats PLBY Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

