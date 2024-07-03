Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 1,406 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of -463.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

