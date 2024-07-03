Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 1,697 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

