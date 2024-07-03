Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 190.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

