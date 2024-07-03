Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

