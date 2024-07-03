Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.58 and its 200-day moving average is $243.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

