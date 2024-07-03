Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Target stock opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

