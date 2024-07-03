Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $691,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

