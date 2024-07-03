Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after buying an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 586,058 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 519.3% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 363,141 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

