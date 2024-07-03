Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $565,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

