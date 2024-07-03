Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $200.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.08.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,456,475 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

