Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Entergy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.