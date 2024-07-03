Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

