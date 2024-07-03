Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,454,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $465.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

