Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

