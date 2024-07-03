Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 126 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

Stryker stock opened at $334.30 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.