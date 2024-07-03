Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PM opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

