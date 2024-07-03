Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

