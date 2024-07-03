Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 229 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.