Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 461 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.