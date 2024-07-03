Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 560 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

