Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £12,750 ($16,126.99).

Power Metal Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Power Metal Resources stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.68 ($0.32). The company has a market capitalization of £20.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.10.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

