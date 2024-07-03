PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 24.5% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,433,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,433,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $28,917.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Stories

