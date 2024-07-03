Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 3rd

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $54.81.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Does BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Have More Room to Grow?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Altimmune Stock: Is Its GLP-1 Drug the Next Ozempic Killer?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.