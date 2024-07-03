Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 3rd

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

