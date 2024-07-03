Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 3rd

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $514.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Further Reading
