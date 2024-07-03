Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 2,804 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $14,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $147,635.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $4,149.90.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

