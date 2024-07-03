Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $147,635.18 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $147,635.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $14,020.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $4,149.90.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

