PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.00. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 36,736 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $821.09 million, a P/E ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 0.35.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

