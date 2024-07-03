PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Trading 0.5% Higher

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.61. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

