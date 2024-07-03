PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNLRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on August 2nd

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

UNLRY opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

