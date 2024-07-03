PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNLRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on August 2nd

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
UNLRY opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.81.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
