PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 1,225 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $24,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,365 shares in the company, valued at $385,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $210,449.96.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PubMatic stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PUBM
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is a Dividend King?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.