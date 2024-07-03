PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 1,225 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $24,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,365 shares in the company, valued at $385,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $210,449.96.

PubMatic stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

