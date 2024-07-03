Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues Sells 5,295 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $17,314.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,037.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 5.5 %

PBYI stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

