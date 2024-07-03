PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $23.27. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 2,099 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

