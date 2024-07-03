Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 1st

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PMM opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

