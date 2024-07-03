Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Sunday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Shares of LYV opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

