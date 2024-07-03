Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Issued By Singular Research

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Singular Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prairie Operating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 1st. Singular Research analyst B. Cook now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ PROP opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. Prairie Operating has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.72).

In related news, CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $65,881.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,442.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,169 shares of company stock worth $385,224 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

