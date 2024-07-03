Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $51.94. 1,260,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,364,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

